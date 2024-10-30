SaludMedical.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Salud Medical Services LLC
(215) 722-7747
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Help Supply Services
Officers: Luis Londono , Steve Stephenson and 2 others Dave Mosko , Janelle Steadman
|
Salud Medical Plan LLC
|Doral, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Rene Zapata
|
Salud Medical, P.C.
(718) 652-1802
|Bronx, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Eddie Nieves , Alan Diaz and 6 others Jasmine Ortiz , Realba Rodriguez Igles , Siobhain T. McHale , Siodhain McHill , Realba Rodriguez Iglesias , Yari Ortiz
|
La Salud Medical Center
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Olga Tyuleneva
|
Salud Medical Supplies and
|Rio Grande City, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Claudia Duarte , Jezai Duarte
|
Su Salud Medical Center
(708) 656-5230
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Silvia Juarez , Arturo Lema and 6 others Joe Anthony , Maria Perez , Jamie Loretto , Letty Bonillo , Mukesh C. Patel , Lillian Vazquez
|
Salud Optima Medical Clin
|Hemet, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Martha Izvernari
|
Salud Medical Services, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Maricela Prieto
|
La Salud Medical Association
|Houston, TX
|
Inter Salud Medical, LLC
|Doral, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Julio Jesus Gutierrez Villalobo , Maria A Madiedo Hernandez