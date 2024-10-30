Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Scandies.com is an ideal choice for businesses with ties to Scandinavia or those aiming to expand into this dynamic region. It's a catchy and memorable domain that sets you apart from the competition, providing a strong foundation for your digital identity.
This domain can be used in various industries such as tourism, e-commerce, technology, design, or even education. By owning Scandies.com, you'll establish a clear brand identity and create a sense of trust with customers who value the Nordic connection.
Having a domain like Scandies.com can significantly impact your business growth by attracting organic traffic from those searching for Scandinavian-related businesses or products. It also allows you to build a strong brand that resonates with customers who appreciate the Nordic culture.
Additionally, owning a domain like Scandies.com can help establish customer trust and loyalty. A unique and memorable domain name is an important part of creating a lasting impression and fostering long-term relationships.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Scandies.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kristopher Scandy
|Youngstown, OH
|Owner at Kristopher Precision Detailing
|
Scandy Tap
|Waupaca, WI
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
|
Scandi Villa
(425) 775-5767
|Edmonds, WA
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Christi Carrol
|
Robin Scandi
|Duluth, MN
|Office Manager at Stout Mechanical, Inc.
|
The Scandie
(508) 994-5111
|Fairhaven, MA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Joyce M. Cormick
|
Scandi Corporation
|Jupiter, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: William G. Scandariato
|
Scandy Logistics
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Scandis & Co
|Sarasota, FL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Ray Swanson
|
Lady Scandi
(208) 265-1692
|Sandpoint, ID
|
Industry:
Ret Women's Apparel & Gifts
Officers: Karen Parker
|
Anthony Scandy
|Youngstown, OH
|Owner at Scandifio Kennels