SeedAndFeed.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Oakdale Feed and Seed
|Oakdale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James L. Gilbert
|
Goeke Feed and Seed
|Brenham, TX
|
Industry:
Ret Nursery/Garden Supplies
Officers: Burgess D. Goeke , Ruth M. Goeke
|
Fosters Feed and Seed
|Fosters, AL
|
Industry:
Whol Farm Supplies
|
Corinth Feed and Seed
|Corinth, MS
|
Industry:
Farm Supplies, Nsk
|
Benton Feed and Seed
(843) 538-4071
|Walterboro, SC
|
Industry:
Retails Feed and Seed
Officers: Sandra Benton , I. M. Benton
|
Fairfax Feed and Seed
(803) 632-2253
|Fairfax, SC
|
Industry:
Feed and Farm Supply
Officers: Victor Googe
|
Riverside Feed and Seed
(205) 344-5271
|Northport, AL
|
Industry:
Ret Nursery/Garden Supplies
Officers: Debbie Lavender , Jim Lavender and 1 other Addie Kipp
|
Brownie's Feed and Seed
(956) 686-3642
|McAllen, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Ret Hardware Ret Misc Merchandise
Officers: Hollis M. Fritts , Geraldean Fritts and 1 other Mary Jane Schwarz
|
Cain's Feed and Seed
|Anna, IL
|
Industry:
Farm Supplies, Nsk
|
Organic Feed and Seed
|Tualatin, OR
|
Industry:
Whol Farm Supplies
Officers: Charles W. Eggert