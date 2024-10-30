Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Tayba.com provides a unique opportunity to own a powerful and captivating online identity. Its simple structure allows for easy recall, leaving a lasting impression on potential customers and partners. As a brand asset, this makes it flexible for use as a company name, product name, or to signify a range of solutions and endeavors your venture pursues. Tayba.com lays the groundwork for developing brand strategies that resonate.
With its clean, contemporary feel, Tayba.com lends itself well to various sectors, spanning technology, fashion, consultancy, creative agencies, and beyond. It suits well for ambitious startups yearning to make waves within their market niche or for more established entities eager to further bolster brand image and establish authority. If you're striving to achieve optimal online prominence with marketing, the memorability provided by this domain presents you with an automatic advantage over difficult-to-remember or unwieldy alternatives.
Tayba.com represents more than a domain; it acts as a blank canvas enabling immediate global brand recognition. Given that most easily remembered domains have long been purchased, now marks the chance to seize a digital property with intrinsic branding potential right out of the gates. Its short length further facilitates limitless marketing endeavors. Whether print, billboards, TV commercials or digital formats - Tayba.com fits flawlessly within design limitations whilst maximizing impact.
In today's fiercely contested internet landscape, obtaining a competitive edge proves imperative, and securing a premium .com domain contributes significantly to that mission. With Tayba.com you benefit from enhanced organic search ranking thanks to its inherent clarity and the preference from search engines for recognizable English dictionary words like those found within this domain name.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Tayba.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Tahir Tayba
(330) 972-8166
|Akron, OH
|Principal at Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, Inc.
|
Tayba Foundation
|Hayward, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Civic/Social Association
Officers: Rami Salameh Nsour
|
Tayba Gift Shop
|Culver City, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Gifts/Novelties
Officers: Mikal Yusuf , Mikaal Waters