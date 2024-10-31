TemporaryHomes.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Next Day Temporary Homes
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Help Supply Services
|
Sweet Home Temporaries Service
|Sweet Home, OR
|
Industry:
Help Supply Services
Officers: Peggy Blair
|
Temporary Home Solutions LLC
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: David Hunter , Ben B. Devary and 1 other Dena A. Laviolette
|
Home Care Temporaries, Inc.
|Washington, DC
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: D. G. John , Christine Shreve and 1 other Barry Wright
|
Temporary Home Furnishings Inc
|Rock Hill, SC
|
Industry:
Ret Furniture
Officers: Leanne S. Strauss
|
Temporary Home Care, Inc.
(713) 271-8800
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Help Supply Services
Officers: Barbara Howe , Sara Cornette and 1 other Thomas F. Howe
|
Temporary Homes, P.L.C.
|Chandler, AZ
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Annette Rehder
|
Inland Temporary Homes
|Loma Linda, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Individual/Family Services Help Supply Services
Officers: Wendy Hamilton , Glenn Elssmann and 3 others Trey Weatherill , Melissa Commell , Leanne R. Drieberg
|
Temporary Home Occupiers Inc
|Durham, NC
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent & Manager
Officers: Patty Brown
|
Home Care Temporaries, Inc.
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation