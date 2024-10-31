TexasMaritime.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Texas Maritime Logistics, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Texas Maritime Enterprises, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Texas Maritime Regiment Association
|Farmers Branch, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Robert J. Gray , Chad D. McKee and 2 others Melissa McKee , George Henry Soriano
|
Texas Maritime Industries, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Gateway Maritime (Texas) Corporation
|Edinburg, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: John W. Britton
|
Texas Maritime Regiment Association
|Farmers Branch, TX
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Robert J. Gray
|
Texas Maritime Academy
|Champaign, IL
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Texas City Maritime Exchange
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Maritime Institute of Texas
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Michael Uson , Walter Smith and 2 others Richard Wurn , William D. Crist
|
Gateway Maritime Texas Corp.
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments