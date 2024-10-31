UnifiedService.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Unifies Service
|State College, PA
|
Industry:
Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor
Officers: George Fye
|
Unified Service
|Schenectady, NY
|
Industry:
Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor
Officers: Edward Feinberg
|
Unified Services
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Daniel Hernandez
|
Unified Services
|Hoosick Falls, NY
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Eric Katz , Kathy Bugbee and 6 others Guerman Ermolenko , Miriam Kramer , Lauren Jacobs , Nita Rowinski , Carol Colarusso , Susan Whalen
|
Unified Service
|State College, PA
|
Industry:
Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor
Officers: George Fye
|
Unified Services
|Mountain View, CA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Raymond Castillo
|
Unified Services
|Fort Smith, AR
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Jim Worthington
|
Unified Service
|Belvidere, IL
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
|
Unified Services
|Titusville, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Ervin Jenkins
|
Unified Property Services
|Coral Springs, FL