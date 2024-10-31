UnitedAfrican.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Africans Unite
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Remi Omoyayi
|
United African Congress
(347) 727-2599
|Bronx, NY
|
Industry:
Business Association
|
United African Presbyterian Church
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Steve Ottah , Irma Herrera
|
United African Committee Inc
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Raphael David Jackson , Sekou Diao and 2 others Timothy B. Adebule , Fatu Bouele
|
United African Logistics, Inc.
(954) 354-5555
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Garment Cleaning
Officers: Howard Levine , Teresa Dewitt and 3 others Ross Albergo , A. Bernard Jones , Henry Fischer
|
B United African Marke
|Bronx, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
|
United African Brotherhood
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
United African Federation, Inc
|Gardena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Abbey Walusimbi
|
African American United Fund
(215) 236-2100
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Non-Profit Organization to Raise Funds for The African American Community
Officers: Linda Richardson , Lin Thomas and 8 others Linda Waters , Roseann Lefevour , Amy Ellis , Thomas P. O'Neill , John Fitzpatrick , Robert J. McCann , Thomas W. Codd , Caitriona Fottrell
|
United African Restaurant
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Eating Place