The .com extension adds credibility to any website, and 'United' suggests collaboration, teamwork, and a comprehensive approach. This domain would be ideal for clinics, hospitals, research institutions, or telehealth providers.
Using UnitedClinical.com allows you to create a strong online presence, improving patient access and streamlining communication. It is short, memorable, and easy to pronounce, making it an excellent choice for both local and international businesses.
UnitedClinical.com can significantly enhance your online visibility, potentially increasing organic traffic through improved search engine rankings. The name is broad enough to accommodate various clinical services, providing flexibility in expanding your business.
Establishing a strong brand identity is crucial for customer trust and loyalty. A domain that reflects your business's mission and values will help differentiate you from competitors and foster long-term relationships.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of UnitedClinical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
United Clinics
|Winnebago, MN
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Sue Hassing , Terence P. Cahill and 1 other Nancy K. Linder
|
United Clinics
|Grand Forks, ND
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
United Clinics
|Hettinger, ND
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Randy L. Christensen , John Kludt and 5 others Traci L. Voss , William C. Elder , Kent R. Hoerauf , Ellen L. Ketterling , Steven C. Kilwein
|
United Clinical Laboratory, Inc
|Monterey Park, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Conrad Robert Felix
|
Clinical Neuroscience Research Unit
|New Haven, CT
|
Industry:
Spty Otpnt Clnsnec
Officers: Gerard Sanacora , Robert T. Malison and 2 others Scott Woods , John Crystal
|
United Chiropractic Clinic
(931) 648-3000
|Clarksville, TN
|
Industry:
Chiropractor's Office
Officers: James Davis
|
United Univ. Clinic
|La Puente, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Shuhong T. Hou , Christine Chen and 1 other Tina Hou
|
United Doctors Medical Clinic
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: S. J. Sy
|
United Clinical Laboratories, Inc.
(563) 556-2010
|Dubuque, IA
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Thomas V. Gelder , Paul D. Spivey and 5 others Paul G. Ellerbeck , John A. Brennan , Lynn McGovern , John Schaefer , Mike Muir
|
Unit Clinic of Ipswich
(605) 426-6040
|Ipswich, SD
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: June R. Torrence-Heinz , Christy Williams and 7 others Julie Richardt , Vickie L. Ernst , Janet Wik , Samuel M. Nyamu , Katie Hogie , Paul Defoe , Harvey J. Hart