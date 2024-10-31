UniversityOfSciences.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Universe of Science, LLC
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Science Class Instruciton
Officers: Teri Lipper , Joy Blanding
|
University of Kemetian Sciences
|Deland, FL
|
Industry:
College/University
|
University of The Sciences
|Ardmore, PA
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Larry Levin
|
University of Science
|Afton, VA
|
Industry:
College/University
|
Universal Science of Mind
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Eric Pace
|
University of Metaphysical Sciences
|Arcata, CA
|
Industry:
College/University Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Nova Love , Christine Breese
|
Institute of Universal Science
|Inglewood, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
University of Biological Sciences
|Long Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Universal College of Science
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Universal Science of California
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Xu Cui , April Y. Cui