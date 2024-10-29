leoriental.com

Stand out from the crowd, build brand authority, and instill trust with your customers. A unique web address enhances your online presence, improves search engine visibility, and reinforces professionalism. Invest in your brand's future today with a personalized domain that reflects your identity and values.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Le's Oriental Cuisine
(239) 283-5355
|Cape Coral, FL
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Le's Oriental Mkt. Spec.
|Baton Rouge, LA
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
Officers: Tam Le
|
Bistro Le Orient, LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Ramie Li , B.C.'s Enterprises, Inc. and 2 others Belinda Cook Enterprises, Inc , Wang B. Lam
|
Le Oriental Bistro, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Henry Chen
|
Bistro Le Orient, LLC
|La Mirada, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
|
Be Le Oriental Vegetables Corporation
|Wimauma, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Le, Be , Le, Hoang
|
Be Le Oriental Vegetables, Inc.
|Wimauma, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Be Viet Le , Hoang Thi Phan Le
|
Le Manderin Oriental Buffet, Inc.
|Davie, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Sam E. Crudo
|
Le Grand Orient Des Haitiens D'Amerique Supreme Conseil Des 33EME, Inc.
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site