mccolgans.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kevin McColgan
|Seminole, FL
|President at It's All Greek to Me
|
Lilly McColgan
(626) 797-0508
|Pasadena, CA
|Owner at Los Robles Guest Home
|
George McColgan
(860) 963-2488
|Woodstock, CT
|Owner at Mc Colgan & Company
|
Eileen McColgan
|Cummington, MA
|Owner at Cumworth Farm
|
McColgan Masonary
|Langhorne, PA
|
Industry:
Masonry/Stone Contractor
Officers: Michael P. McColgan
|
John McColgan
|Holiday, FL
|Director at Pasco Rifle and Pistol Association, Inc.
|
Kevin McColgan
|Wauconda, IL
|President at Aero Products Holdings, Inc.
|
Brian McColgan
|Bokeelia, FL
|President at McColgan & Company of Florida President at Rum Cove Dock Association, Inc. Director at Useppa Island Property Owners' Association, Inc.
|
Ann McColgan
|Worcester, MA
|Technology/Computer Coordinator at Dame Notre Training School Inc
|
Charles McColgan
|Marina del Rey, CA
|Chief Technology Officer at Telesign Corporation