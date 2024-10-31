Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of thecapitalsource.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
The Capital Source, Inc.
|Gainesville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jeffrey Kropp , Thomas Murphy
|
Fundamentum Capital Sources
|The Woodlands, TX
|
The Capital Sourcing Co., LLC
|Aventura, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Howard S. Weinstein
|
The Landing Capital Source, LLC.
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Team Real Estate Management, LLC , Liliana P. Gelman and 1 other German David Modera
|
The Landing Capital Source LLC
|Weston, FL
|
Industry:
Investor
|
The Capital Sources Group A Nevada Corporation
|Altadena, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Ariel Valls , Kantar Rohani
|
West Coast Capital Group, Inc. / Which Will DO Business In Calif. As "The Mortgage Money Source"
|Lynnwood, WA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Eric J. Hogan